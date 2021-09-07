Nevada FFA delivers watermelons for school lunch program

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Sixty-five watermelons were delivered at no charge to the Nevada Community School District on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The watermelons were grown by Dale Swanson farms north of Nevada.

Some of the melons were started in the high school greenhouse and transplanted in May to the field. Andy Swanson watered and weeded the watermelons this past summer.

The collaboration between the Nevada FFA and Swanson farms began over six years ago with both sweet potatoes and watermelons. Nevada FFA also has gardens in town which has provided tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables for the school lunch program.

The melons were hauled in the Nevada FFA pickup, which was donated to the chapter by Van Wall Equipment.