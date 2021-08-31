Nevada FFA places 7th at State FFA Meats CDE

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

A team of Nevada FFA members placed seventh to earn a silver award at the Iowa FFA State Meats Evaluation Career Development Event. The contest was held Aug. 28 at the ISU Meat Research Facility in Ames.

Students evaluated and placed five carcasses of beef, swine and lamb, determined yield and quality grade on five beef carcasses, and identified and placed both primal and retail cuts.

In addition, participants took a written exam consisting of industry application of mathematical calculations including formulations and pricing using quality and yield grade parameters. Team members included Keegan Wegner, Rowan Steele and Josie Kelly and they were led by Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor. .