Nevada FFA earns silver award at state livestock contest

Contributed news from Nevada High School

A team of three Nevada FFA members earned a silver award at the Iowa FFA Livestock Evaluation Contest. The event was held Aug. 29 at the Hanson Center on the campus of Iowa State University.

Keegan Mather was 28th place overall high scoring individual. Other team members were Kylie Taylor and Karter Beving.

The FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event provides an opportunity for FFA members to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of livestock evaluation.

Activities included placing breeding and market classes of beef, swine, sheep and goats; keep/cull and oral reasons classes; and a general knowledge test.

“Very proud of the hours these students logged in studying and preparing for this contest,” said Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.