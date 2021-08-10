Nevada FFA fares well at Story County Fair

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Ag Mech Results

Hailee Weber and Grace Francis both received a blue on their John Deere 3010 and Massey Ferguson 150 restored tractor projects. Both tractors were headed to the state fair on Tuesday and will be judged on Friday.

Nevada FFA has Grand Champion Market Swine

Katelyn Kingsbury won grand champion market swine at the Story County Fair and got to compete at the Bear Down. She also had the champion duroc barrow.

Wyatt Toot won senior showmanship and had the champion yorkshire gilt. Ella Toot won champion berkshire gilt as well.

Dairy Goats Results

Isabelle Nelson won reserve grand champion junior does and also won intermediate showmanship. Ariana Chappell won grand champion and reserve grand champion pac goat.

Meat Goat Results

Kennedy Steffes received a purple and reserve champion with her junior spring doe.

Nevada FFA has Grand Champion Market Lamb

Marshal Sheldahl had the grand champion market lamb at the Story County Fair.

Chloe Henry had the reserve grand champion commercial ewe and also had the champion black face market ewe and was the senior and supreme showman for the sheep.