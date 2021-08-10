Brown University student learns about agriculture, derecho clean up

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Eliana Hornbuckle, sophomore at Brown University and a 2020 Nevada High School graduate, learned about agriculture and assisted with derecho clean up west of Toledo, Iowa on July 28.

Hornbuckle wanted to learn about agriculture and a day in the life of a farmer. Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, provided the opportunity.

The day started with crop scouting southwest of Nevada for corn fungus and insect pressure in the soybeans. While in the fields, Cooper pointed out the heavy residue on the soil surface credited to an all no-tillage cropping system for 16 years.

Then they traveled east to the Cooper farm at Toledo, where clean up from the 2020 derecho is still in progress. A large barn that was destroyed is in the process of being cleaned up.

A trailer load of demolition was taken to the Tama County Landfill for disposal. Hornbuckle was able to see the equipment at the landfill, weighing the refuse, fees and visit with personnel.

Then Hornbuckle and Cooper went back to the farm where a trailer was loaded with discarded roof sheeting and hauled to Berman’s in Grinnell and was sold by the pound, creating some revenue.