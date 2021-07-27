McCallsburg Lions holds Sweet Corn and Bologna Feed

Contributed news

After taking last year off due to COVID-19, the 37th annual McCallsburg Lions Sweet Corn and Bologna Feed returns. It will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, at the McCallsburg American Legion, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and under. The Lions will be serving all-you-can-eat sweet corn, bologna, watermelon, desserts and drinks.

In years past, the McCallsburg Lions has raised about $2,500 from the Sweet Corn and Bologna Feed. All of the proceeds go back to the McCallsburg/Zearing communities by supporting various projects and individuals.

Just a reminder if you are coming from the west on County Road E18; east of Roland, the road is closed due to bridge construction, but there is a detour.

Donations of used eyeglasses are gladly accepted.