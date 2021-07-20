Spinning for Philanthropy at Nevada Rotary Club

Contributed news from Nevada Rotary

Special to the Journal

Amidst laughter at the July 14 meeting of the Rotary Club of Nevada, game show host “Kurt Frank,” played by local Rotarian Dan Johnson, introduced the Rotary Wheel to help raise funds for annual scholarships.

At the spin of the wheel, members were selected to answer Rotary trivia questions; wrong answers required a donation to local scholarships. The only rule was to remember the Rotary Four-Way Test — Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The Rotary Club of Nevada has a long history of providing scholarships to local high school graduates. “In celebration of our centennial year,” Emmi Miller, club president, announced “we are planning to significantly increase our philanthropic giving, including additional scholarships.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Nevada and its ongoing commitment to local involvement, global service and fellowship, visit www.nevadarotary.org.