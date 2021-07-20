Iowa Character Awards announced

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Eleanor Elliott Rude is a nominee for the Youth Citizen of Character award from the Ray Center. Nevada High School FFA won an honorable mention as a Student Organization of Character.

The Ray Center annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Character Counts: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and good citizenship.

Since 2005, the center has recognized more than 100 Iowans for showing good character. The 2021 Iowa Character Awards will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The awards ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. All category winners, honorable mentions, and nominees are invited to the event.

Nevada FFA chapter members volunteered to serve at annual community winter dinner, harvested watermelons for school lunch, and assisted with developing an additional community garden area.

Elliott Rude’s accomplishments include Nevada High School student of the month award, KEY Club, FCA, cross country, track, basketball, ethics bowl, National Honor Society, marching band drum major, jazz band, chorus, speech,and musicals. She is a 2021 Nevada High School graduate and will be attending Grinnell College this fall majoring in biology and environmental science.