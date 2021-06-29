Colo-Nesco School Board discusses construction dates, alternate classrooms, thanks Walker

Brett Van Waus

Special to the Journal

The June meeting of the Colo-NESCO Board of Education began with a special session, which involved the Colo-NESCO Community Task Force thanking outgoing Superintendent Jim Walker for his service to the district, including his role in helping pass the most recent bond issue. Later, the board also thanked Walker for all he has done for the district in his time as superintendent and wished him well in retirement.

The next item of business was construction dates stemming from the resulting bond funds. Peter von Qualen, architect for ISG, told the board he expects the middle/high school site project in Colo to be done in time for the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year. The same cannot be said for the project at the elementary in Zearing. As of now the project is not estimated to be completed until Oct. 21. Discussions ensued on what possible actions the district could take to expedite the process and what alternate scenarios could be in play when and if the construction is not complete before school starts on Aug. 26. Some of these include using the music and/or art room as temporary classrooms, or possibly moving a grade to the Colo or McCallsburg sites.

Construction directives approved by the board on Monday were $4,352.50 above original playground equipment, and $35,619.19 which encompasses a door hardware revision ($3,409.60), sign installation at Zearing ($9,394.00), ER-1 relocation at the Zearing kitchen ($11,799.62), added bulkhead in the 5th and 6th grade classrooms ($5,196.19), adding a double door for ERV installation ($5,905.78). Also approved were revisions directed by the fire marshal at a cost of $18,529.69.

Later, the board heard from representatives of YSS for potential summer and after-school programs for students through sixth grade. The before and after school programs would open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. during the school year. Fees would be on a sliding scale. After considering the ongoing construction and possible delays this fall, the board entered an agreement with YSS beginning in January of 2022 at a cost of $15,000 per year. Money for this program will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The board approved a contract with C&K Heating and Cooling for $30,500. Included will be providing heat and air conditioning for the gym and kitchen/cafeteria so the aging boiler system can be shut down. Also approved were rugs for entryways ($3,864.00) payments to Graphite Construction (pay application #6 for $722,683.04) and Vista Software ($9,175.00) for the district’s business management software. The board also approved switching their online payment program to JMC, which will allow parents to log in to the system once and pay any fees for all applicable students in one place.

To close the meeting, the board thanked Ty Adams for his time as elementary principal in the district and wished him well as he moves on to Ankeny.

The next regular school board meeting will take place Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Colo.