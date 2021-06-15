Navy officer Kluesner is promoted in Guam

Contributed news from U.S. Navy

Special to the Journal

APRA HARBOR, Guam — Lt. James Kluesner, from Nevada, was promoted June 1 during a ceremony aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.