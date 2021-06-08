Nevada High School National Honor Society seniors earn $7,600 in NHS scholarships

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada High School students and members of the National Honor Society have been awarded $7,600 in NHS scholarships.

Bianca Sponseller and Grace Cahill were both selected as regional semi-finalists by the NASSP National Honor Society and will receive $3,200 each.

Grace Cahill and Hannah Fritz were both awarded $500 each by the local high school NHS chapter.

Grace Heiden was also awarded $200 from the Life Serve Blood Center as a red chord recipient.

The local Nevada High School National Honor Society Chapter raised funds by planting trees on a farm southwest of Nevada, and also picking up rocks for the same farmer, each activity provided $500 for the chapter treasury.