Nevada High School National Honor Society seniors earn $7,600 in NHS scholarships

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Nevada High School National Honor Society members receiving scholarships, left to right, Hannah Fritz, Grace Francis, Grace Cahill and Bianca Sponselle.

Nevada High School students and members of the National Honor Society have been awarded $7,600 in NHS scholarships. 

Bianca Sponseller and Grace Cahill were both selected as regional semi-finalists by the NASSP National Honor Society and will receive $3,200 each. 

Grace Cahill and Hannah Fritz were both awarded $500 each by the local high school NHS chapter. 

Grace Heiden was also awarded $200 from the Life Serve Blood Center as a red chord recipient. 

The local Nevada High School National Honor Society Chapter raised funds by planting trees on a farm southwest of Nevada, and also picking up rocks for the same farmer, each activity provided $500 for the chapter treasury.

Nevada High School NHS members pick up field rocks, left to right, Grace Cahill, Bianca Sponseller (driving tractor), Hannah Fritz and Grace Heiden (not pictured).