Nevada High School students awarded $2,500 scholarships

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Eleanor Elliott-Rude and Bianca Sponseller were each awarded $2,500 scholarships for their academic excellence, leadership, citizenship and service provided to others.

Elliott-Rude was a band drum major, active in chorus, band, drama, FCA, KEY Club, and participated in track, cross country and basketball. She was selected as student of the month in September 2020. Elliott-Rudewill be attending Grinnell College majoring in biology and environmental science.

Sponseller was active in FFA, 4-H, student council, and was on the golf team. She will attending the University of Iowa majoring in biology combined with pre-med curriculum.

The $2,500 scholarships are supported by Kevin M. Cooper.