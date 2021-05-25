Nevada Patriotic Council plans Memorial Day ceremony

Contributed news from the Nevada Patriotic Council

Special to the Journal

The Nevada Patriotic Council's program for Memorial Day will start with the Boy Scouts raising the flag at the County Administration Building at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

Tim McLaughlin will recognize military enlistees. Pastor Kathleen Lotz from Memorial Lutheran Church will offer a prayer of dedication.

A processional to the cemetery will begin at 10 a.m.

The program at the cemetery will begin with a welcome by Henry Corbin, the executive director of Main Street Nevada.

Pastor Lotz will do the invocation followed by the playing of the National Anthem by the Nevada High School Band.

Eagle Scout candidate Ian Thomas will recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Don Kockler, from the Patriotic Council, will present the new flags.

Girls' State citizen Lillian Miller will recite "In Flanders Fields."

Boys' State citizen Benjamin Humpal-Pash will read the Gettysburg Address.

Corbin will introduce the main speaker, Kathy Orcutt, past commander of American Legion Post 48.

The Nevada High School Band will perform "America."

The presentation of the wreath and the laying of the wreath will be done by Marissa Lindermann, Miya Thompson and Adeline Thompson.

Tom Richards will read "Footsteps Home."

Pastor Lotz will offer a tribute of honor.

The Nevada High School Band will play a Service Medley.

Boys' State citizen Gunnar Dunahoo will perform "Memorial Day/God Bless the USA."

A Memorial Salute will be fired by the Firing Squad of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"Taps" and "Echo" will be played by Logan Klein and Addison Lemke.

Pastor Lotz will end the ceremony with a benediction.

The public is invited to attend.