Rotary visits Nevada High School ag education and FFA

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Pictured are Nevada Rotary members, left to right, Jim Frevert, Rob Schmidt, Ray Reynolds, Doug Jones, Dick Pringnitz, Michelle Cassabaum, and junior Rotarian students on tractor Eleanor Elliott Rude, Ellie Gray, Austin Kruzich and Rotarian adults continued  Christa Skaggs, Dan Johnson, Liz Hertz, Craig Welter, Marty Chitty, Kris Dugger, Adam Gibson and Mark Cahill. Not pictured is Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.

Nevada High School agriculture education hosted the Nevada Rotary meeting on Wednesday, May 5. 

A box lunch was served in the ag mechanics welding lab prepared by Sherry Newsome.  After a brief business session, Dick Pringnitz introduced Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor. Cooper then had a short slide show depicting classroom and FFA activities. 

After the slides, Cooper walked the group through the ag mechanics lab and the greenhouse. Members were also provided with informational handouts on the banana plants, pineapples, ascai and jaboticaba. 

Nevada Junior Rotarians pose on a tractor, left to right, Eleanor Elliott Rude, Ellie Gray and Austin Kruzich.