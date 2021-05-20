Rotary visits Nevada High School ag education and FFA

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada High School agriculture education hosted the Nevada Rotary meeting on Wednesday, May 5.

A box lunch was served in the ag mechanics welding lab prepared by Sherry Newsome. After a brief business session, Dick Pringnitz introduced Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor. Cooper then had a short slide show depicting classroom and FFA activities.

After the slides, Cooper walked the group through the ag mechanics lab and the greenhouse. Members were also provided with informational handouts on the banana plants, pineapples, ascai and jaboticaba.