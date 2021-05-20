Nevada FFA greenhouse has over $6,300 in plant sales

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Eleanor Elliott Rude and her father Joe Rude purchased geranium baskets at the Nevada FFA greenhouse sale held on Saturday, April 24. Eleanor and her dad also enjoyed sampling fresh bananas off one of the banana trees.

Nevada High School FFA greenhouse plant sales has exceeded $6,300. The first sale was Saturday, April 24, with $2,400 of product sold in one day. 

Plant products sold include hanging baskets of geraniums, single flowering annuals including sunpatiens, petunias, celosia and salvia. Vegetable sales included jalapeno and sweet bell peppers, cherry and slicing tomato varieties. 

Shelly Anderson, Chloe Henry and Montse are pictured at a Nevada FFA greenhouse plant sale with tomato, geranium and a celosia plant from the greenhouse sales.

Two customers also placed orders for banana trees and pineapples.

The final sale was Saturday, May 8, with total sales being $6,319. Wholesale cost of all plant products is $2,422, so at this time profit is $3,897 for the Nevada FFA. Remaining inventory for sale is around $250 and will be utilized by the school and students.