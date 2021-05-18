Nevada High School Alumni Banquet is June 26

Contributed news

After no Nevada High School Alumni Banquet was held in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year the reunion committee decided to hold the 143rd annual Nevada High School Alumni Banquet on June 26.

Everyone who graduated from Nevada High School is invited.

Social hour will be at 4 p.m., and dinner will be at 6 p.m.

The event will be at 50% capacity, so don't wait to buy your tickets.

Tickets are available at State Bank in Nevada, or call Mary Jo Kellogg at 515-291-0981. The cost is $20 per ticket and the deadline is June 14. Please wear a mask.