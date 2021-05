Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada High School FFA assisted with the visit of EPA Administrator Michael Regan, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The entourage visited Couser Cattle Company and farms on Tuesday, May 4. Nevada FFA members Chloe Henry, Bianca Sponseller, Aubrey Gibson, Josie Kelly and Chloe Peterson engaged in conversation with both Vilsack and Regan.