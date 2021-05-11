Dan Bappe named honorary parade marshal

Contributed news from Nevada Patriotic Council

Special to the Journal

The Nevada Patriotic Council has chosen Daniel Bappe as the 2021 Honorary Parade Marshal for its Memorial Day observance to be held Monday, May 31.

Dan grew up with a deep respect and interest in serving his country. His father, Virgil, and two uncles served in the Army in the European theater during World War II, including action at the Battle of the Bulge.

While in school, Dan applied for and was nominated by Congressman Neal Smith to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Following his high school graduation in 1968, Dan attended West Point from 1968 to 1972.

He was the first graduate from Nevada High School to attend West Point. While there Dan received his Bachelor’s of Science degree and trained to become an officer in the United States Army. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant at his graduation.

After graduation from West Point, Dan attended the Army airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia, earning his airborne patch. He then attended and graduated from the Army Air Defense Artillery Officer basic course at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Dan’s next assignment was Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He served as platoon leader for 50 soldiers and as a company motor officer for an air defense artillery company in the 1st Battalion, 62nd artillery, 25th infantry division also known as the Tropic Lightning Division.

Dan served in Hawaii from 1973-1976. His unit trained to provide close-proximity air defense for the remainder of the divisional operational units. While serving as platoon leader, he also served as the company weapons systems maintenance and ammunition officer, as well as the company chemical, biological and radiological officer.

In 1975 Dan served interim duty at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, as the chief recruiting liaison officer for the 25th Infantry Division.

Dan returned from Hawaii in 1976 to serve at the Army Air Defense headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas. While there he analyzed air defense weapons systems and developed training programs of Army Air Defense artillery units. He was promoted to Captain in 1977.

Dan left Fort Bliss and active duty to attend the University of Iowa in 1977. While continuing in the Army Reserves, he received his Masters in Business Administration degree in 1979, and his Juris Doctor (law) degree in 1981 from the university. Following graduation, he practiced corporate energy regulatory law with El Paso National Gas.

Dan and wife, Karen, returned to Nevada in 1985 where he entered private law practice. He has continued to be involved with West Point and the Army by visiting with students in central Iowa who are interested in attending a United States military academy and by advising their parents. Through the years he has served on numerous community committees and organizations such as Lincoln Highway Days, Nevada School Board, Nevada Library Board and the Youth and Shelter Board. He has served as a high school baseball coach.

Dan and Karen take great pride in their three children and enjoy their four grandchildren under the age of six. Dan is currently serving on the Senior Citizens Board, is active in his church, Memorial Lutheran, and the American Legion Post 48 of Nevada. The Nevada Patriotic Council would like to say "Thank you" to Dan Bappe for his service and dedication to our great nation.