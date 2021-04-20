NMS students qualify for Virtual State History Day, earn awards

Contributed news from Nevada Middle School

Seven Nevada Middle School students qualified for Virtual State History Day competition, and five students were category finalists in the Virtual District History Day Contest coordinated online by Central College in Pella from March 11-26.

Students who qualified for the state contest are Leah Biensen and Caitlin Johnson for their documentary “Braille,” Isabella Barker and Meagan McGaffin for their website “Sesame Street,” Gracie Dodson for her website “Morse Code,” and Keegan Mather and Harper Schnettgoecke for their exhibit “The Underground Railroad.”

In addition, Kambry Katzer and Lilly Garland were named finalists in their exhibit group for their project “Fred Rogers.” Allyson Anderson, Abigail French and Josslyn Leach were also named finalists in their exhibit group for their project “The Pony Express.”

Virtual State History Day Contest will be judged online April 15-30, sponsored by the State Historical Society of Iowa.