Nevada FFA presents to Rotary

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nine Nevada FFA members, accompanied by FFA advisor Kevin Cooper, presented to the Nevada Rotary on March 31.

The chapter's program of activities was presented by Addison Anderson, Makayla Spaid and Ella Toot.

Josie Kelly shared her World Food Prize research paper with the group and talked about her recent election as a district officer.

Nevada FFA's parliamentary procedure team also demonstrated their abilities as they prepare for the state contest in April.

The group was invited by Dick Pringnitz. Nevada Rotary has also been invited to Nevada High School's Ag Ed Department for a tour of the ag mechanics lab, welding lab and greenhouse on Wednesday, May 5.