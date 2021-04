Contributed news from the Colo Public Library

Colo Public Library had more than 75 students participate in the 2021 Spelling Bee. Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to the winners.

Winners are: Greyson Heckert, first grade, Brantley Daleske, second grade, Colt Jedlicka, third grade, Andrew Seyller, fourth grade, Callie Jedlicka, fifth grade, Josh Anderson, sixth grade, and Taylor Murrell, seventh grade.