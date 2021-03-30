Nevada National Honor Society inducts new members

Contributed news from Nevada High School

The Nevada High School National Honor Society Chapter inducted 28 students on Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The ceremony included reports from the officer team on activities conducted throughout the year including blood drives, planting trees and planning a 5K fun run. Nevada High School principal Kristian Einsweiler provided remarks addressing the pillars that NHS stands for.

New inductees were introduced by current members and presented with a yellow rose, certificate, membership card and a lapel pin. The event concluded with a slideshow created by Bianca Sponseller featuring senior students. Nevada High School NHS faculty advisor is Kevin M. Cooper.