Nevada National Honor Society inducts new members

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Nevada High School new inductees, front row, left to right, Eleanor Elliott-Rude, Addisyn Vorm, Elexis Burlage, Elisabeth Moser, Logan Klein, second row, Holden Fry, Maria Rivera, Katelyn Khounsourath, Mayzi Weig, William Carsrud, third row, Tate Maier, Lillian Miller, Abby McLeod, Shieann Flores, Madelyn Dunham, Shelbi Hazlitt, fourth row, Allison Kruzich, Josie Kelly, Bridgett Cahill, Chloe Peterson, Paige Handsaker, Maycin Sansgaard, Lilian Goos, back row, Natalie Barber, Piper Schrank, Nick Frideres, Travis Dodd, and, not pictured, Zach Larson.

The Nevada High School National Honor Society Chapter inducted 28 students on Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The ceremony included reports from the officer team on activities conducted throughout the year including blood drives, planting trees and planning a 5K fun run. Nevada High School principal Kristian Einsweiler provided remarks addressing the pillars that NHS stands for. 

New inductees were introduced by current members and presented with a yellow rose, certificate, membership card and a lapel pin. The event concluded with a slideshow created by Bianca Sponseller featuring senior students. Nevada High School NHS faculty advisor is Kevin M. Cooper.

Nevada High School National Honor Society members head to the auditorium for induction, left to right, Eleanor Elliott-Rude, Natalie Barber, Shelbi Hazlit, Bridget Cahill, Chloe Peterson, Madelyn Dunham, Maycin Sansgaard and Grace Cahill.
Nevada High School National Honor Society 2020-21 membership, front row officers, left to right, NHS President Grace Cahill, Vice President Grace Heiden, Treasurer Bianca Sponseller, Secretary Hannah Fritz,  second row, Taylor Conrad, Elliot Frideres, Hannah Thomsen, Lucinda Hovar, Ellie Gray, Madison McGaffin, Austin Kruzich, Charlie Adams, third row, Nora Engstrom, Aubrey Gibson, Chloe Henry, Erin Coogler, Bridget Patterson, Makayla Dunson, Katelyn Kingsbury, Ayden Rhodes, fourth, Sarah Miller, Contessa Borwick, Makayla Spaid, Ella Toot, McKinley Spaid, Addison Anderson, fifth row, Savannah Skaggs, Kylee Beving, Ella Higgins, Briar Crain, Kayleigh Edmonds, Benjamin Humpal-Pash, Marissa Lindemann and Caleb Gilchrist.