Nevada FFA Veterinary Science team places 3rd at state

A team of four Nevada High School agriculture education and FFA members placed third at the state FFA veterinary science competition. Team members are Ellie Moser, Bianca Sponseller, Karter Beving and Kent Sponseller, led by Nevada FFA advisor Kevin Cooper.

Bianca Sponseller was third high scoring individual on the written test, and Kent Sponseller was ninth high scoring individual overall.

The contest consisted of a written general knowledge test, a video of the students demonstrating an animal health protocol and a written response to the topic of onychectomy, otherwise known as cat declawing.

