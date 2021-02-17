Nevada FFA fields produce more than $24,000 of corn, soy

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada High School FFA's 35 acres of test plots produced 3,108 bushels of corn and 707 bushels of soybeans in the fall of 2020.

The chapter sold 190 bushels of corn at $3.90 in November, then on Dec. 9 1,000 bushels of corn sold at $4.05. On Nov. 5, Nevada FFA sold 107 bushels of soybeans at $10.26.

As of Feb. 10, Nevada FFA still owns 2,000 bushels of corn and 600 bushels of soybeans, all of which is in storage at Key Cooperative.

The chapter is planning to sell another 1,000 bushels of corn and 200 bushels of soybeans soon.

Nevada High School senior and FFA member Sam Steele has been plotting daily prices on a spreadsheet, which also converts to a graph.

“It is great to see the students take interest in the commodity prices, where there has been an unprecedented rally in prices since harvest,” said Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.

Cooper has also suggested that it would be prudent to forward contract some of the FFA fall 2021 crop at with the strong prices. On Feb. 10, interior Iowa corn bids were $5.19 for corn and $13.02 for soybeans.