Nevada Middle School Discovery Ag students enjoy field trips, labs

Contributed news from Nevada schools

Up to 25 Nevada Middle School eighth-graders have logged almost 20 hours on Saturdays in a multitude of labs and field trips since school started last fall. Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, started the middle school ag discovery program in the fall of 2020. This past fall, students have learned to weld, observed a CAD operated plasma table, tested water samples, planted trees, learned to troubleshoot small engines, operated a plasma cutter, visited a cattle feedlot, observed show cattle preparation and witnessed an assisted live lamb birth. Upon completion of the 20 hours of approved instruction, students receive the FFA Discovery degree and are able to participate in FFA.