Nevada Middle School Discovery Ag students enjoy field trips, labs

Contributed news from Nevada schools
Nevada Middle School Discovery 8 ag students take a field trip to Couser Cattle Company feedlot. Pictured, front to back, are Keegan Mather, Keely Williams, Abbie French, Isaiah Joe, Wyatt Toot, Gage Dunahoo, Nate Maier, Damien Carter, Riley Murphy, Quincy Mohr, Carson Reed, Isabelle Barker, Dakota Hastings, Amara Ose, Trevor Hansen, Jax Knop, Mackenzie Arends, Kaine Albright and Bill Couser, standing next to the line of students. Not picutred: Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.

Up to 25 Nevada Middle School eighth-graders have logged almost 20 hours on Saturdays in a multitude of labs and field trips since school started last fall. Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, started the middle school ag discovery program in the fall of 2020. This past fall, students have learned to weld, observed a CAD operated plasma table, tested water samples, planted trees, learned to troubleshoot small engines, operated a plasma cutter, visited a cattle feedlot, observed show cattle preparation and witnessed an assisted live lamb birth. Upon completion of the 20 hours of approved instruction, students receive the FFA Discovery degree and are able to participate in FFA.

Nevada Middle School Discovery ag student Keegan Mather operates a Miller 625 plasma cutter in the ag mechanics lab. Discovery eighth-grade students have learned to weld also with MIG wire welders.