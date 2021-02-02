Burkes donate $1,000 to Nevada FFA

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Tom and Teri Burke and their family recently donated $1,000 to the Nevada High School FFA chapter. The donation is an annual tradition going on for four years as of December 2020. For almost 20 years, Nevada FFA operated land owned by the Burke family at no cost. Since the expansion of the company, the FFA chapter no longer operates the land.

“It is very generous of the Burkes to make this donation, and they know the money will directly benefit the students,” said Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.