Nevada High School ag ed and FFA purchases $4,855 of new equipment

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada High School agriculture education department and FFA recently acquired $4,855 of new pieces of equipment and tooling.

A Milwaukee half-inch electric impact was purchased for $450 with funds from Availa Bank.

A Miller 625 plasma arc cutting torch was purchased for $1,800 with funding from the Nevada FFA chapter.

A Marco sandblasting unit was purchased for $2,605 with federal Perkins CTE funds. The sandblasting unit includes 50 feet of hose, a quick-fire release unit and several ceramic nozzles for various media.

Students started using the impact and plasma cutter immediately. The 625 plasma arc can cut steel up to 5/8-inch thick.