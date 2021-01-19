SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nevada High School ag ed and FFA purchases $4,855 of new equipment

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Nevada High School students, Christian Hawbaker and Zach Larson, pose with new equipment.

Nevada High School agriculture education department and FFA recently acquired $4,855 of new pieces of equipment and tooling. 

A Milwaukee half-inch electric impact was purchased for $450 with funds from Availa Bank. 

A Miller 625 plasma arc cutting torch was purchased for $1,800 with funding from the Nevada FFA chapter.

Nevada High School student  Zach Larson cuts heavy plate steel with the Miller 625 plasma arc torch.

A Marco sandblasting unit was purchased for $2,605 with federal Perkins CTE funds. The sandblasting unit includes 50 feet of hose, a quick-fire release unit and several ceramic nozzles for various media. 

Students started using the impact and plasma cutter immediately. The 625 plasma arc can cut steel up to 5/8-inch thick.