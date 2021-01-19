Nevada FFA holds free community dinner Jan. 31

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada High School's FFA is holding its Community Winter Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gates Hall.

The meal is free and is being held as a grab-and-go event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans and dessert.

Pick up meals on the east side of Gates Hall.

If you would like meals delivered, call FFA advisor Kevin Cooper at 515-382-3521, ext. 2029.

No funds are solicited for the meal. It is sponsored and funded by the Nevada FFA and supporters.