Nevada FFA sells $23,825 of fruit and cheese

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada FFA members sold $23,825 of fruit, cheese, sausage and chocolates. The wholesale product cost was $15,928, therefore providing the chapter with a profit of $7,897.

Students sold products in October and early November but avoided door-to-door sales for biosecurity.

All products arrived at Nevada High School ag mechanics lab on Dec. 7. Students sorted and mixed boxes and started loading out and delivering to customers after school.

Some sales were made online or were call-in orders, which Kevin.Cooper, FFA advisor, took care of delivering.

Top salespersons this year were Aubrey and Mady Gibson, with $2,200 of total sales, Second place was Ella Toot with $1,485, third place was Bianca and Kent Sponseller with $1,445 in sales, fourth place was Maggie Melton with $1,133 in sales, and fifth place was Katelyn Kingsbury with $958 in sales.

After all deliveries were completed, Nevada FFA donated five boxes of oranges and apples to the Cubbie Cupboard, where economically challenged families can get food products.