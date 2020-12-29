Nevada FFA mum and pumpkin sales surpass $3,000

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada FFA had a successful fall mum and pumpkin sales, which totaled just over $3,000.

Small and large mums in a variety of colors were very popular. Soon after the mums started selling, an inventory of 284 pumpkins were marketed.

Nevada FFA collaborates with Jensen Farms in Ankeny for the pumpkins. Ella and Wyatt Toot accompanied instructor Kevin Cooper to Ankeny for the pumpkin harvest. Jensens donate the pumpkins to the FFA chapter. Total expenses for the fall sale was $789, therefore providing the chapter with a profit of $2,211.