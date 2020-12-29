SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nevada FFA mum and pumpkin sales surpass $3,000

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Nevada FFA had a successful fall mum and pumpkin sales, which totaled just over $3,000. 

Nevada FFA's inventory of pumpkins were sold to community customers. Students Connor Barfels and Kira Sigler are pictured behind the pumpkins.

Small and large mums in a variety of colors were very popular. Soon after the mums started selling, an inventory of 284 pumpkins were marketed. 

Nevada FFA collaborates with Jensen Farms in Ankeny for the pumpkins. Ella and Wyatt Toot accompanied instructor Kevin Cooper to Ankeny for the pumpkin harvest. Jensens donate the pumpkins to the FFA chapter. Total expenses for the fall sale was $789, therefore providing the chapter with a profit of $2,211. 

Henry Elliott-Rude, a senior at Iowa State University, and his sister Eleanor, a senior at Nevada High School, purchase pumpkins from the Nevada FFA during a Saturday morning sale this fall.