Adams earns All-State Band honors

Contributed news

Nevada High School

Charlie Adams of Nevada High School has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a member of the 2020 All-State on B flat clarinet. She is the daughter of Michael and Linda Adams and is a student of band director Wade Presley. Kristi Heinberg provides additional clarinet instruction for Adams.

Adams is just the 15th All-State Band member selected from Nevada since 1947.

District auditions for the 268-piece All-State Band, 211-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held virtually Oct. 22-24 at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington.

The 2020 Festival concert would have celebrated the 74th anniversary of this prestigious event.

"While the 2020 All-State Music Festival Concert has been canceled due to health safety concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that in no way diminishes the accomplishment of the young musicians designated as members of the 2020 All-State Band, Choir or Orchestra," a news release from the Iowa High School Music Association stated.

Wade Presley, 8th and High School Band director