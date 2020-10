Contributed news

Nevada American Legion

The Nevada American Legion is holding a fish fry on Friday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu will include fish, hot roast beef sandwiches, mashed potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, garlic bread and a beverage. The Legion Hall is located at 1331 Sixth St. Everyone is welcome and take-outs will be available.