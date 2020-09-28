Main Street Nevada to celebrate one-year anniversary

Marlys Barker, City of Nevada

This Saturday will be a time of celebration for Main Street Nevada.

It was August of 2019 when the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced Nevada's addition as the newest Main Street Iowa community. A lot has happened over the past year.

This Saturday morning will be a chance for Main Street Nevada representatives, state officials, city officials, and residents to pay tribute to the organization.

In addition to celebrating its one-year milestone, Main Street Nevada will also celebrate Sixth Street's re-opening, following months of construction. There will also be a time to "meet and greet" Nevada's new City Administrator Jordan Cook during a Community Coffee.

"We encourage residents to come out to celebrate the opening of the downtown and the anniversary of Main Street," said Henry Corbin, Nevada Main Street Executive Director. "The work that has been done in the downtown has opened the doors to our community for generations to come."

Among the work being done is the City's $9 million Downtown Construction Project, which has included putting in new sewer, storm, and water lines downtown, along with repaving streets and putting in all-new sidewalks and lighting. The part of the project that includes Sixth Street, south of Lincoln Highway, is mostly complete. Next year, work will continue on Sixth Street, north of Lincoln Highway.

Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, construction, and the August derecho, Corbin said Main Street Nevada has persevered.

"We have navigated downtown construction and have continued to support existing businesses, while also seeing new businesses open and thrive in the district," he said.

Corbin called it a "whirlwind year" and one of gaining momentum. "While we still have a ways to go, we, as a community, have grown and have shown how strong we are. Now we want to celebrate with our friends and neighbors."

Saturday's festivities will begin with an 8:30 a.m. Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Highway, followed by a Community Coffee at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln-Jefferson Highways Heritage Park (in front of Nevada City Hall). Residents are invited to enjoy refreshments and socially-distanced conversations. The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged.

Corbin believes the energy in downtown Nevada is at a new level as it looks to year two. "It will only grow from here," he predicts. "Main Street Nevada plans to continue offering support and assistance to the businesses and people of downtown while encouraging new businesses to call downtown Nevada home.

"We plan to continue reinvestment in the downtown, and we hope to help businesses with small projects, too. We also hope to have more businesses take advantage of our design assistance ranging from signage to full facade renderings."

The biggest hope for Nevada Main Street moving forward, Corbin emphasized, is events. "We want to be able to host the events that our downtown is known for and add more events for the community to enjoy."

If you go

What: Ribbon Cutting & One-Year Anniversary Celebration of Main Street Nevada

When: Ribbon Cutting at 8:30 a.m., Community Coffee at 9 a.m. Coffee features a "Meet & Greet" with Nevada City Administrator Jordan Cook

Where: Ribbon Cutting at the Sixth Street, Lincoln Highway intersection; Coffee at the Lincoln-Jefferson Highways Heritage Park (in front of City Hall)

Notes: Those attending are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.