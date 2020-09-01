Nevada FFA places sixth at state livestock contest

Submitted

A team of four Nevada FFA members placed sixth and earned a gold award at the Iowa FFA Livestock Evaluation Contest. The event was held Saturday at the Hanson Center on the campus of Iowa State University.

Carson Mather was seventh place overall high scoring individual. Other team members were Ellie Moser, Chloe Henry and Marshal Sheldahl.

The FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event provides an opportunity for FFA members to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of livestock evaluation. Activities included: placing breeding and market classes of beef, swine, sheep and goats; keep/cull and oral reasons classes; and a general knowledge test.

“Very proud of the hours these students logged in studying and preparing for this contest,” said Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.