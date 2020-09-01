Nevada awarded 2020 Outstanding Agriculture Program

Submitted by Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators

The Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) announced Nevada has received the Outstanding Agriculture Program Award for 2020. A goal of the IAAE is to promote outstanding programs in agricultural education and effectively communicate success stories. The agriculture department at Nevada has earned this honor in 2020. A plaque is awarded to their agricultural educator Kevin Cooper by the Iowa Association Agricultural Educators. The Nevada agriculture department is representing the state of Iowa at Region 3 conference and potentially the National Association of Agricultural Educators conference in December.