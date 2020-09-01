A downtown Nevada favorite restaurant reopens

Submitted

City of Nevada

One of Nevada’s favorite local restaurants — Snack Time — reopened Tuesday after being closed since early April.

Eddie Garcia Sr. was in his Snack Time kitchen Monday, getting ready for Tuesday’s opening.

“I’ve missed the people. I’m excited to see our people and families,” he said. He’s also excited to cook for people. “I’ve missed being here.”

Among the foods he’s been preparing are homemade pork tenderloins, and breaded chicken and onion rings. He also made noodles for his homemade beef and noodles, which will be the opening day “special.” And, he was cutting fresh tomatoes for BLTs.

“Little Eddie” (Eddie Sr.’s nephew) and Dennis Dee of Nevada, who has been helping the Garcias with projects, were busy hanging plastic dividers between tables Monday morning. The partitions are one of the COVID-19 safety measures inside the cafe, located at 1010 Sixth St.

With COVID and the downtown construction project, it’s been a challenging year for local businesses, especially those in the downtown area. The Garcias have, however, made the best of the time they decided to close down.

They repainted the exterior front of the business and did important projects inside. “We put in a brand new walk-in cooler, put in new sewer lines, fixed our basement floor which was in bad shape, and worked on our heating and cooling system,” Eddie Sr. said.

Looking outside, Eddie Sr. said the new sidewalks “are wonderful.” Now, he’s anxious for the street to be open to parking, which should happen in the next few weeks.

To accommodate people who will be parking further away, Eddie Sr. will have both the front and back doors to his business open for customers.

If comments on social media are any indication, locals have been anticipating Snack Time’s reopening. The business has been a part of the community for nearly 40 years, all under the Garcia family’s ownership.

Eddie Sr. remembers the business space was closed when they first bought it. He thinks it was previously a pizza and steak place.

He wanted to start a cafe. And on Tuesday, his cafe dream continued.

Eddie Sr. wants everyone to take notice that Saturday will now have longer hours than it did before.

Snack Time’s hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.