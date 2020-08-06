Each year following the official conclusion of the high school baseball season, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association puts on their annual All-Star Series. A series exclusively for high school seniors who are selected on to one of four teams depending on the size of the school they normally attend. It’s a round-robin style tournament with the four teams being Small Schools East, Small Schools West, Large Schools East, and Large Schools West.

This year would have been the 45th edition of the games but due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the series has been canceled for 2020. Never-the-less, the rosters have been set and with it, five area stars within the Dallas County News coverage area have been added to the All-Star series rosters. Those individuals include Reese Jamison of Woodward-Granger, the Van Meter pair of Anthony Potthoff and Brett Berg, Logan Smith of Dallas Center-Grimes and Waukee’s Jackson Payne.

Representing the Small Schools West team will be three Dallas County diamond stars in Jamison, Potthoff and Berg.

Jamison was a senior that did what few were able to replicate. Jamison ended up breaking school records left and right as he etched his name into Woodward-Granger baseball history in career RBI, runs and hits. He accomplished much with the help of 37 total hits on the season which equated to 16 runs driven in.

Potthoff made the list as a pitcher as well and for good reason. 63 strikeouts ranked 11th among senior pitchers in the state. Only two other pitchers across the state were able to log more inning than Potthoff’s 45 innings pitched. Fellow teammate and future DMACC teammate Bret Berg has been perhaps one of the most efficient batters after picking up 28 RBI on just 29 total hits. Only one other senior across the state was able to match that mark.

The trio will be joined on the Small Schools West roster by Hawks head coach Eric Evans, who was named the head coach for the Small Schools West team. Evans led Woodward-Granger to an 18-5-1 record, the fifth straight winning record for the Hawks.

Both Smith and Payne were added to the Large Schools West rosters in pitching roles. They are two of the top senior pitchers across the state of Iowa with Payne sporting 64 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA while Smith has also dominated the conversation against opponents with a state second-best mark of 81 strikeouts. That was just part of what has made both collegiate-bound stars with Payne’s next top being a member of the University of Iowa baseball team while Smith’s next destination will be in Brookings South Dakota as a member of South Dakota State University baseball.

Only six prior Van Meter baseball stars earned such an honor with Potthoff and Berg becoming the seventh and eighth individuals sporting a Bulldog uniform to grace the All-Star Series list. The last Bulldog who was able to make the All-Star series was Kyle Schmitt back in 2016. For Smith, he becomes the 13th overall Mustang to earn such honors and first since Cole Baker was able to do so back in 2015. Jamison’s entry onto the All-Star Series rosters marks just the fourth Woodward-Granter player to do so with Spencer Hanson last doing so back in 2017. Jackson Payne marks the 15th such Waukee Warrior to take on the All-Star Series as well.

Even though there will be no physical All-Star Series, all of these players and coaches will have one last honor to remember what has been a challenging yet successful 2020 baseball campaign.