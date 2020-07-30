Leadoff hitter Gehrig Christensen had two of Urbandale HIgh School’s three hits and led the J-Hawks to a 2-0 win over Waukee in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A baseball tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines Wednesday.

Urbandale (18-9) advances to Friday’s semifinals against Johnston (22-3).

Winning pitcher Ty Langenberg (7-0) gave up five hits and five walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six. Drew Dykstra pitched the final two outs and picked up his fourth save.

Collin Evers led Waukee with two singles in three trips. Jackson Payne (2-1) took the loss.

JOHNSTON 11, CEDAR FALLS 7: Johnston led 6-0 after three innings and held on for a Class 4A quarterfinal victory.

Ben Wilmes paced Johnston with three singles, two runs and two RBIs in three trips to the plate. Jacob Wolver went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Wolver (5-0) was the winning pitcher in relief.

Connor Woods led Cedar Falls, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Brody Bartlett and Caleb Raisty had two hits each. Zach Neese (1-1) was the losing pitcher.

HEMPSTEAD 7, IOWA CITY HIGH 6: Dubuque Hempstead scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked off with a 4A quarterfinal win.

Hempstead (15-1) will play the Pleasant Valley/Ankeny winner in Friday’s semifinals.

Logan Runde, Devin Eudaley and Max Pins had two hits each for Hempstead. Runde (4-0) pitched the last inning in relief and picked up the win.

Egan Smith had two hits for City High. Reese Hayden (2-2) took the loss.