Following the end of Perry’s season in the regional semifinal over the weekend, four Jayettes were announced as selections for this season’s Raccoon River all-conference team.

Unlike previous years where only performances in RRC games were considered, players’ entire seasons were considered by coaches due to the shortened season.

Jayna Kenney - So. (1st Team / P)

17 starts, 39 K, 6.37 ERA // .346 avg, 18 hits, 8 RBI, 5 runs

Kenney made a big leap from 2019 when she batted .264 for the season. That ranked 61st among conference players. Her improved rate at the plate this season ranked 27th overall and second among RRC pitchers. And from the circle, she upped her strikeout rate from 2.1 strikeouts per seven innings to 2.8 K/7.

Lydia Olejniczak - Fr. (2nd Team / SS)

.333 avg, 18 hits, 12 runs, 1 HR, 2 triples, .878 fielding %

Coming off an all-conference campaign last season, Olejniczak stepped up again with a number of the team’s biggest moments including a three-run shot against Des Moines Christian. Her three hits against Gilbert also gave the consistency needed to pull off the regional quarterfinal win.

Macy Killmer - So. (Honorable Mention / 3B)

.326 avg, 15 hits, 8 runs, 3 RBI, .833 fielding %

The sophomore made a big jump from her previous season at the plate. She was held to a .197 batting average as a freshman. Batting in the three-spot, Killmer proved herself by raking in the team’s third-highest average and top-ranked on-base percentage (.436).

Kennedy Tunink - Jr. (Honorable Mention / LF)

.211 avg, 12 hits, 4 RBI, 5 runs, .966 fielding %

With fewer chances at the plate than her teammates on this list, Tunink’s work in the field was her biggest asset this season. She led the conference’s outfielders with 26 putouts and committed only one error.