There are many ways to kick off a week and then there was the enjoying a showdown on the softball diamond between the ADM Tigers and the Dallas Center-Grimes Fillies. Both teams squared off in Adel Monday night in a game highlighted by good pitching a timely hitting.

“This is a win that gives us a ton of momentum,” said ADM head coach Jodi Doty after the game. “We made sure both AD’s put this game back on the schedule knowing that it could be a great win against great competition in helping us towards the postseason.”

DCG head coach Steve Schlafke had a similar outtake on the simple magnitude of the game and how it will help the Fillies moving forward as well.

“We wanted to play this game because we try to play the best teams that we can play to get as ready as possible for the postseason,” said Schlafke.

The outcome could have gone in favor of an offensive showcase for both teams as ADM entered the game averaging 6.5 runs and 8.5 hits per game while DCG averaged nine hits and six runs per game. Instead, it was a battle inside the circle as both teams combined for just 11 hits total. Both pitchers helped dwarf their opponents’ offensive production but it was ADM senior Abbie Hlas who ended up picking up the win. Hlas allowed just four hits total on the night (second-fewest hits allowed against a ranked team) while striking out three and not allowing a single walk through 87 pitches. Her performance, while expected by the ADM faithful, was never the less strong and impressed DCG head coach Steve Schlafke.

“ADM’s got a great pitcher,” said Schlafke. “I give her all the credit in the world to our offensive woes tonight. She did a great job of placing her pitches, changing speeds, and just keeping our girls just off-balance enough.”

Even more high praise for Hlas’s performance was added on by coach Doty.

“When Abbie is feeling confident and doing well on the mound, that’s a momentum builder for us,” began Doty. “She knows a lot of those girls and knows what to serve them and she was on top of her game here tonight.”

As for the offensive timeline of the game, the scoring didn’t pick up until the fourth inning of play. Up until the fourth inning, just six combined hits made up the offense for both teams. Then came the fourth inning which began with two straight walks for ADM and was highlighted by a flyout which scored Brooke Hickey from third for a 1-0 ADM lead. The scoring efforts for ADM picked right back up in the bottom half of the sixth inning where the team tacked on a pair of insurance runs, highlighted by Sierra Wyant’s fourth RBI of the season and Hlas’s team-leading 24th hit of the 2020 season. That ended up wrapping up the scoring efforts for the game as three straight Fillies went up and fell in the top half of the seventh.

For the visiting Fillies, their offensive efforts included four hits across three players. Leadoff hitter Elle Nelsen captured her 24th hit of the year on a 1-for-3 night while Riley Feeley picked up her second multi-hit game of the season. Aubrey Johansen accounted for the rest of DCG’s hits for the game. As for the host Tigers, six batters accounted for the seven hits on the night. Abbie Hlas had her expected productive night going 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. The rest of the five hits belonged to sophomore Olivia Tollari, freshman Brylee Person, and seniors Emily Kay, Sierra Wyant, and Emily Hlas.

“Early offense and good defense,” said Sierra Wyant after the game. “Our motto is “score first and score often” and when we score first we usually win tight games.”

As for inside the circle for DCG, while the outcome handed Lani Gannon the loss, it’s hard to chalk up the game as anything but a strong battle. The senior held a potent ADM team under their scoring and hitting averages and became just the fifth pitcher to hold the Tiger offense to three hits or less.

“She threw a nice game here tonight,” began Schlafke. “This is the best that she’s thrown in her career, right now and aside from a few little mistakes, did a great job against a tough ADM team.”

With the overall outcome, the host Tigers improve their record to 12-4 on the year while the loss drops the Fillies to a record of 17-8. Before ADM takes on their postseason run July 18, they will tackle a few scrimmages against Class 5A opponents like Waukee. Meanwhile, the Fillies will also battle 5A competition but in regular-season action, up against four-loss West Des Moines Valley to round out the regular season.