Burlington High School swept Fairfield, 16-5 and 5-0, at Fairfield Friday night and the Grayhounds clinched a share of the Southeast Conference baseball championship.

Burlington improved to 9-6 overall and 8-2 in the SEC, tying with Mount Pleasant for the conference title. Burlington swept Mount Pleasant, 5-1 and 9-2, at Mount Pleasant on June 29, but the conference does not break ties with head-to-head competition.

In Friday’s first game with Fairfield, Tyson Powers led Burlington with a 4-for-5 outing, including a home run. He drove in three runs. Hunter Timmerman had three hits and Taylor Bunton, Owen Fawcett, Charley Carlson and Mason Fort each had two hits.

Fort and Carlson homered. Bunton, Mateo Rascon, Fawcett and Brock Dengler each doubled. Dengler was the winning pitcher, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and three walks in seven innings.

In the second game, Alex Fawcett gained the shutout victory. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out three in seven innings. Powers again hit a home run. Rascon went 2-for-3 with a double and Jacob Zahner doubled.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION 7, COLUMBUS 6: Nathan Crow singled in the game-winning run with a bloop single to short-right field to lift the Wolves past the Wildcats in a Class 1A district first-round game Friday afternoon at Winfield.

Columbus' Evan Rees went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, including a two-run double in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the fifth inning to tie the game at 6. Rees pitched the first six innings, allowing six hits, walking four, hitting a batter and fanning seven.

Jacob Ford pitched the first four innings for the Wolves, scattering six hits, walking four and striking out seven.

Christian Gerot led W-MU, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and he scored a run.

Will Schwab scored three runs for Columbus while Isaac Lagunas scored two runs.

The Wolves drew a walk and got a single to open the bottom of the seventh. The next batter was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Crow's game-winning single.

MOUNT PLEASANT 6, E-B-F 1: Nik Coble and Rylan Seberg had two hits each to lead the Panthers past Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Mount Pleasant.

Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle each had two RBIs for the Panthers. Clayton Lowery doubled. Hoyle was the winning pitcher, giving up no earned runs on one hit and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Mount Pleasant improved to 13-6 overall. The Panthers finished Southeast Conference play at 8-2, tied with Burlington for first place.

SOFTBALL

NO. 3 NORTH SCOTT 3, NO. 2 L-M 1: Brooke Kilburg went 3-for-4 and led third-ranked (Class 4A) North Scott to victory over No. 2 (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine in a non-conference softball game at Letts.

Sam Lee and Ryann Cheek each had two hits for the Lancers. Kilburg tripled. Cheek was the winning pitcher. She gave up one unearned run on six hits and a walk. She struck out five.

McKenna Hohenadel paced Louisa-Muscatine at the plate with three singles in four trips. Hailey Sanders took the loss, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and no walks in seven innings. She fanned three.

CENTRAL LEE 8-9, FORT MADISON 3-8: The Lady Hawks swept the Bloodhounds in a doubleheader at Donnellson.

In the first game, Zoe Eschman led Central Lee with a double and two singles Macy Watkins and Andrea Benner each had two hits. Sophie Turner was the winning pitcher. Allison Helmick led Fort Madison with three hits. Ivy Geerdes and Neeley Rehm had two hits each. Rehn took the loss.

In the second game, Meghan Hopp went 4-for-4 with a double to lead Central Lee. Halo Arrowood, Watkins, Shanna Buford and Benner each had two hits. Hopp was the winning pitcher.

Logan Johnson, Lexi Whaley and Rehm had two hits each for Fort Madison. Lauryn Helmick was the losing pitcher.

THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTS

BASEBALL

MOUNT PLEASANT 6-12, KNOXVILLE 7-2: Mount Pleasant split a doubleheader with Knoxville.

In the first game, Jack Johnson led Mount Pleasant with a double, two singles and an RBI. Brennan Bender went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Clayton Lowery was the winning pitcher.

Mount Pleasant won the second game in five innings. Johnson and Will Edeker had two hits each. Rylan Seberg was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in five innings. He also drove in three runs.

Mount Pleasant is 12-6.