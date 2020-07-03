Nick Skerik went 3-for-4 and helped keep Notre Dame High School undefeated in the SEI Superconference South Division baseball race with a 6-2 win over Van Buren County at Keosauqua Thursday night.

The Nikes improved to 6-0 in the South Division and 9-1 overall.

Jack Brent doubled for Notre Dame. Jeron Conner was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit while striking out four in three innings.

Van Buren County’s Jonah Heckenberg doubled and had an RBI. Tanner Bainbridge singled and had the other Warrior RBI. Tony Davison also singled.

MOUNT PLEASANT 4-8, FORT MADISON 1-5: The Panthers swept Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference doubleheader.

Rylan Seberg and Chase Williamson had two hits each for Mount Pleasant in the first game. Nik Coble was the winning pitcher. Kane Williams went 2-for-3 for Fort Madison and Brandon Reichelt doubled. Landes Williams took the loss.

Jack Johnson went 3-for-4 for Mount Pleasant in the nightcap. Clayton Lowery and Jaxon Hoyle had two hits each. Corbin Broeker, Williamson and Lowery each doubled. Hoyle was the winning pitcher. Jason Thurman led Fort Madison with three hits and Colten Engeman had two. Vasin Thurman and Reichelt doubled and Tate Johnson tripled. Reiburn Turnbull pitched the loss.

WAPELLO 4, L-M 3: Chase Witte went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Indians past the Falcons in a North Division game at Wapello.

Aidan Housman was the winning pitcher. He gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings.

Jared Woerly went 2-for-3 to lead L-M. Xander Bieri was the losing pitcher.

LONE TREE 14, W-MU 4: Cade Shield, Adam Knock and Harmon Miller had two hits each to lead the Lions past Winfield-Mount Union in a North Division game at Winfield.

Christian Gerot, Dawson Bergthold and Jacob Ford had two hits each for W-MU.