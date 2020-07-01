JEWELL — A little work on his swing with his dad made a big difference for South Hamilton first baseman Carter Hewitt in the first game of a Heart of Iowa Conference baseball doubleheader against North Polk Monday.

Hewitt entered Monday’s doubleheader struggling at the plate, hitting only .133 through South Hamilton’s first five games.

But on Sunday, he decided to go out and take a few swings with his father, Chris Hewitt

“I worked on keeping my head still and keeping my eye on the ball,” Carter Hewitt said.

It paid off.

Hewitt went to the plate four times in the opening game against North Polk on Monday, and at the conclusion of each at-bat, he found himself standing on second base with a big grin on his face.

“It was a good day,” Hewitt said. “I had fun out there.”

The four doubles resulted in three RBIs for Hewitt, and he also scored once. His big production keyed a 6-5 Hawk victory.

“He’s capable of doing that every night,” South Hamilton head coach Kyle Galetich said. “I’ve grown up with Carter. I’ve coached him since Little League so I know he can do that every time out.”

Hewitt drove in Tycin Barkema with his first hit during the top of the first inning. He set up another Barkema run in the third with a double then hit an RBI two-bagger to right field in the fourth inning.

“I was just seeing the ball good today,” Hewitt said. “The ball seemed to get bigger every at-bat. I was able to put some good swings on and help the team out.”

With Hewitt providing the hot bat and Brock Galetich throwing well South Hamilton built a 5-1 lead, but North Polk came back to tie the game with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Enter Hewitt.

With two outs and Galetich on second in the top of the sixth, Hewitt laced another shot to the gap in right-center field. Galetich easily scored on the play, and that turned out to be the difference.

“It seemed like whenever we needed a hit, he was there,” Brock Galetich said. “He had some RBIs for us, and those were big runs, especially that sixth inning.

“He was down two strikes, put a good swing on it and found the gap. It seemed like he did that all day.”

Hewitt took pride in tormenting the Comet pitchers. He kept his eye on pitches low and outside, but always went with the pitch and made great contact.

“You’ve just got to hit the ball where it’s put,” Hewitt said. “You don’t want to force pull or push it away.”

Hewitt didn’t have as much success in the second game, a 4-1 South Hamilton loss that put the Hawks at 3-4 on the season. But he did pick up a single and score the Hawks’ only run.

A 5-for-8 day against North Polk with four doubles, three RBIs and two runs has upped Hewitt’s batting average to .304 through seven games.

He plans on keeping his approach at the plate simple in order to continue his momentum the rest of the week and beyond, starting today back at home against Prairie City-Monroe.

“Just don’t overthink it,” Hewitt said. “See the ball, hit the ball.”