ADEL—The Boone girls softball team fell to fourth-ranked ADM 5-4 June 24.

Emma Dighton suffered the loss on the mound. She allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking two.

“Emma did a great job in six innings,” Boone coach Erica White said. “She limited her walks.”

The Toreadors scored one run in the top of the third, one run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Boone’s Emily Ades blasted a solo home run in the top of the third. Zoey Hightshoe slammed a double in the top of the fourth. Later in the inning, Victoria Lewis drove in Hightshoe with a single. The Toreadors’ Emma Dighton slapped a single that drove in Natalee Danner and Ashley Behrendt in the top of the fifth. Boone finished with six hits.

“We hit really well last night,” White said. “We only had two girls strike out in the whole game.”

ADM scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, two runs in the second and two more in the fifth.

White had Dighton intentionally walk Aliya Yanga, who is one of the Tigers’ best hitters. The walk loaded the bases. Moments later, an ADM hitter connected on a sacrifice fly that drove in the Tigers’ Brylee Person that gave ADM a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Neither team scored for the rest of the game and the Tigers picked up the win.

The Toreadors bounced back June 25th when they defeated Perry 10-3 at Creasman Field.

“I thought there were a lot of great things that happened,” White said. “Even when the ball didn’t fall for a base hit, the girls were seeing the ball and hitting the ball really hard. Those were some great adjustments we made at the plate. We did a good job scoring runners with two outs.”

Emily Ades (1-0) picked up the win on the mound. She allowed six hits while striking out five and walking three in seven innings.

“Emily did a really great job with her walk to strikeout ratio,” White said.

Emma Dighton and Zoey Hightshoe combined for seven RBI. The Toreadors’ offense, however, was spearheaded by key hits by several players.

Boone’s Ashley Behrendt drove in Audrey Castle with a single in the bottom of the third that gave the Toreadors a 1-0 lead.

“Ashley loves to put the bunt to advance runners, but it was great seeing her get a hit and produce an RBI,” White said.

Moments later, Dighton drilled a double to centerfield that drove in Ades and Behrendt to give the Toreadors a 3-0 lead. Hightshoe followed with a single to left field that drove in Dighton. Laena Solverson, who had been sidelined since she dislocated her knee during Boone’s first practice, hammered a double in her season debut that drove in Hightshoe and expanded Boone’s lead to 5-0.

“It was great to see her connect with the bat,” White said.

Perry trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fourth. The Toreadors responded to the Jayettes’ offensive flurry with runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Ades belted a double to centerfield that drove in Natalee Danner and increased Boone’s lead to 6-3. Then a single by Hightshoe drove in Dighton and Ades that grew Boone’s lead to 8-3. The Toreadors’ final two runs came in the bottom of the sixth when Dighton drove in Ades and Kennedy Lewis with single to left field.

The Toreadors (3-5) will put on the Boone Classic June 26 and 27. The Toreadors will play Humboldt and Ogden June 26 at Creasman Field, and they will play North Polk and Des Moines Christian June 27 at the DMACC baseball field.