The winning ways just keep on going for the ADM baseball team after they picked up their fifth straight win in a 4-2 victory over Boone Wednesday night in Adel.

The victory not only marked yet another win, but it marked the first win for ADM baseball over a Boone squad since the 2014 campaign. It also marked the second-largest margin of victory over a Boone team across the past ten years.

For the third contest this season, the Tigers opened up the game by plating runs in the first inning. In total, the Tigers produced seven hits on the night, two of which came in that first inning. Chase Anderson led things off with a single and was driven in by junior Tate Stine-Smith. Thanks to the pressure put on by Ethan Juergens on the base paths, the fellow junior crossed the plate as well, giving ADM a 2-0 lead following the first inning.

The scoring action picked back up in the fifth inning with fireworks. Following Stine-Smith’s third straight trip to the base paths, senior slugger Kaden Sutton stepped up to the plate and drove in a run on his first career triple. Sutton would end up accounting for both of the two runs scored in the contest as he too would later come around to score on a Boone error. That bumped up the Tiger lead to a 4-1 advantage entering the sixth inning. From there it was all defense as ADM allowed just one more Boone run, thus picking up their fifth straight victory of the 2020 campaign.

There were also plenty of fireworks on the mound as senior hurler Zach Fuller worked his magic. Earning the win through six innings pitched, Fuller, reduced a Boone team averaging five hits per contest to just one hit total Wednesday night. The senior issued just two walks all game while dishing out five strikeouts. Effectiveness seemed to be the name of the game for Fuller as through the 24 batters he faced, he delivered a first-pitch strike in 80 percent of Boone’s at-bats. Even for those who might have drawn good contact against Fuller, they were still reduced to an out as Fuller induced eight ground outs and three pop-ups.

Don’t look now but the Tigers have now rattled off five straight wins, a streak that hasn’t happened for Tigers in four years. It now leaves ADM with a 5-1 mark as they get set to wrap up the week with their fifth straight home game Thursday, taking on the Woodward-Granger Hawks. First pitch from ADM Tiger Field will kick off the game at 7 p.m.