Josh Smith fired a two-hit shutout and the Chiprez brothers banged out two hits each to lead Notre Dame High School’s baseball team to a 10-0 victory in five innings over Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield Wednesday night.

Smith walked none and struck out nine Wolves in five innings. He surrendered singles to Winfield-Mount Union’s Dawson Bergthold and Jacob Ford. Smith threw 71 pitches, 48 of them strikes. He threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of the 18 batters he faced.

Carson Chiprez singled, doubled and drove in two runs in two at bats for the Nikes. Drew Chiprez went 2-for-3 with a run. Brady Oleson tripled and Mitchell Brent finished with two RBIs.

Andrew Brown was the losing pitcher. He gave up nine earned runs on five hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings. He fanned one Nike.

CENTRAL LEE 16, LONE TREE 4: Jaden Hawk went 2-for-2, scored three runs and drove home two more to lead the Hawks to victory at Lone Tree. The game was called after five innings via the mercy rule.

Central Lee scored six runs in the top of the fifth to take a 16-3 lead and set up the 10-run rule.

The Hawks had eight hits, all singles.

Adam Boeck was the winning pitcher. He gave up three runs, just one earned, on four hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out eight Lions. Kade Myhre pitched the final inning and gave up a hit and an earned run.

Josh Mills was the losing pitcher.

DANVILLE 8, WAPELLO 6: The Bears scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a victory at Wapello.

Cam Edle paced Danville with a double, two singles and four RBIs in four trips to the plate. Grifen Molle was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Tyler Hartman was the winning pitcher. He gave up five runs, none earned, on two hits and five walks while striking out seven Indians in 4 2/3 innings.

Chase Witte led Wapello with two singles and three RBIs in four at bats. Daniel Meeker went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Witte was the losing pitcher.

SOFTBALL

NO. 2 L-M 13, HOLY TRINITY 1: Mallory Mashek struck out 15 batters and was one pitch away from a no-hitter in second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine’s win over Holy Trinity at West Point.

Anna Sobczak’s single in the third inning spoiled Mashek’s no-hit bid. Mashek walked four Crusaders and struck out nine consecutive opponents from the fourth inning to the seventh.

The Falcons scored six runs in the top of the seventh.

L-M’s Kylee Sanders went 4-for-5 with two triples. Brynn Jeambey had a double and two singles in four trips. McKenna Hohenadel went 3-for-5 and Hailey Sanders and Morgan Stecher each had two hits for the Falcons. Mashek aided her own cause with a double.

NEW LONDON 8, MOUNT PLEASANT 5: Eighth grader Sophie Malott had two hits and Kara Krieger tripled and drove in four runs to lead the Tigers past Mount Pleasant in a non-conference game at New London.

Freshman Elly Manning went the distance to pick up the win.

VAN BUREN COUNTY 2, HIGHLAND 1: Freshman Dani Laughlin had three hits and stole three bases to lead the Warriors past Highland at Keosauqua.

Freshman Abbi Stransky drove Van Buren’s other run home. Grace Batcheller was the winning pitcher.

CENTRAL LEE 13, LONE TREE 3: The Lady Hawks rolled to an interdivisional win at Donnellson.

MONDAY’S LATE RESULTS

SOFTBALL

NO. 11 FAIRFIELD 5-11, BURLINGTON 2-4: The 11th-ranked (Class 4A) Trojans swept Burlington in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fairfield.

In the first game, freshman Coty Engle led Fairfield with three hits and three RBIs. Allison Rebling was the winning pitcher, striking out nine Grayhounds in seven innings. Kayla Norton drove in both of Burlington’s runs. Adessa Brandenburg took the loss. She fanned nine in 4 2/3 innings.

In the nightcap, Lydia Allen-Barnes singled, doubled and drove home two runs for Burlington. Norton was the losing pitcher. Hannah Simpson led Fairfield with four hits, including a home run.