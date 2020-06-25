For just the first time this season, the Class 4A fifth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes softball team was unable to plate a single run Wednesday night in Dallas Center. The Mustangs were battling it out with Class 5A seventh-ranked Indianola despite a six-hit performance, suffered their second loss of the season 3-0.

It was an early 2-0 Indians lead and strong pitching that stifled the DCG lineup for their largest loss of the season. The game began quite inauspiciously for the Mustangs as Indianola struck a two-run home run in the very first inning. Indianola ended up capturing one more run in the top half of the fifth and that would be the extent of the scoring efforts across both teams.

For the Mustangs, while they did suffer their first shutout loss of the season, they still put forth a strong performance which included six hits. The top five of DCG’s lineup is where the most production came from as Elle Nelsen, Kylie Merical, Ryley Hall, Molly Cooney, and Kamryn O’Brien captured hits. Morgan Rosenbeck also chipped in a hit for the contest. Both Hall and Rosenbeck captured doubles on the night. For the silver linings, the DCG offense left just five runners stranded on base and struck out just four times across all seven innings played.

Inside the circle, despite the loss, it was a very strong night for Hall. The senior hurler went the full seven innings and needed just 83 pitches overall to complete the game. She allowed six hits for the contest but allowed just two walks while dishing out four strikeouts.

The loss for DCG now drops their record to 7-2 overall and their first conference loss of the 2020 campaign. The Mustangs will seek to turn their recent tides as they welcome in conference foe Pella Christian for a double-header battle tonight with game one first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.