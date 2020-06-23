Fort Madison High School’s softball team erupted for 31 runs and swept a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Washington Monday night.

The Bloodhounds won 14-2 in four innings, then outlasted the Demons 17-16 in the nightcap.

Washington led the first game, 2-0, after the first inning, but the Bloodhounds then scored five in the second inning, three in the third and six in the fourth. Kylee Cashman singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Fort Madison. Winning pitcher Neeley Rehm also had three RBIs with a home run. Lexi Whaley homered and drove in two runs. Emily Steffensmeier doubled and had two RBIs.

Kinsey Duwa homered for Washington.

In the second game, Whaley and Allison Helmick led Fort Madison with three hits each. Helmick had three RBIs and Whaley added two. Logan Johnson singled and homered, driving in two runs. Ivy Geerdes had two RBIs. Lauryn Helmick was the winning pitcher and Rehm picked up the save.

Duwa, Alexis Mitchell and Cameron Malichky each had two hits for the Demons.

Fort Madison improved to 4-3.