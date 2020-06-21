DES MOINES — A cool early Saturday morning at Saydel High School was heaven for the Ames baseball team.

The Little Cyclones opened the season Saturday with a triangular against Saydel and Van Meter. They celebrated ending a three-month layoff with no sports due to COVID-19 by defeating Saydel in the first game, 6-4, to open the Nick Steenhagen era on a high note.

“It feels so good,” Ames pitcher Parker Choate said. “Nothing better than this. We’ve been ready for a long time.”

Ames scored all six of its runs in the top of the third inning after Saydel had taken an early 1-0 lead. Braydon Beelner and Ben Schwartz opened the inning with infield hits, and Eliot Jurgensen and Cameron Gallt were both hit by a pitch, pushing one run across and leaving the bases loaded for Brady Burkheimer.

Burkheimer got into a Logan Carney pitch and drove a deep ball to right field. It went over Eagle right fielder Nick Gudin’s head for a two-run double to give Ames the lead.

“I’ve been working a lot on staying back and keeping my back foot down,” Burkheimer said. “I was really just looking for a pitch that I could drive and pull into right so that’s what I did and put it over the right fielder’s head.”

A bases-loaded walk to Mario Napolitano made it 4-1, the fifth Little Cyclone run came off a wild pitch and the final run was courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Evan Grey.

“We’ve been talking a lot about passing the bat and playing team baseball,” Steenhagen said. “These guys are starting to understand that.”

Saydel scored three times in the fourth inning to pull within 6-4. But Choate came in to relieve Gallt in the fifth inning, and he easily retired the side in order.

Choate hit a batter in the sixth inning and gave up an infield hit to start the seventh. But otherwise he was on point, picking up the save after tossing three scoreless innings and striking out one with no walks.

“Our coach just said we need to throw strikes and let our defense handle it,” Choate said. “That’s what I tried to do. I started off the first inning with nine straight strikes — a really quick inning. After that I lost it a little bit, but I managed to regain it and throw more strikes.”

Gallt earned the win after allowing three earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks in four innings. Ames ended up with only four hits compared to seven for Saydel, but the Little Cyclones were able to take advantage of five Eagle errors.

Steenhagen was thrilled to see his team get a victory after going through such a long wait for the season to begin.

“These guys are extremely hungry,” Steenhagen said. “To have three months off from sports and with the uncertainty of our situation, getting that first one is a big deal for us.”

The second game was one Ames quickly wants to forget. The Little Cyclones gave up 14 runs in the sixth inning to a Van Meter team ranked No. 1 in Class 2A en route to a 21-3 loss in six innings.

“That’s a really good team,” Steenhagen said. “They’re defending 2A state champions for a reason.”

But the Ames coach was pleased with the attitude his team showed despite having nothing go its way in the sixth inning against the Bulldogs.

“The kids never gave up,” Steenhagen said. “We like the fact that they’re cheering and fighting for each other. This is a group of guys that is really starting to love each other.”

Ben Amador took the loss after giving up six runs on five hits with a strikeout and three walks in two innings. Nate Withers was 2-for-2 with a run and RBI, Schwartz singled in a run, Beelner picked up an RBI and Napolitano singled, walked and scored twice for Ames against Van Meter.

Jack Pettit gave up three runs with three strikeouts and walks apiece in four innings as the winning Van Meter pitcher. Cody Coffman was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Jackson Wilcox 1-for-2 with four runs and three RBIs and Brett Berg 3-for-4 with three runs and RBIs apiece in helping the Bulldogs improve to 5-0-1.

Ames 6, Saydel 4

A 006 000 0 - 6 4 2

S 010 300 0 - 4 7 5

A: Cameron Gallt, Parker Choate (5) and Brady Burkheimer.

S: Logan Carney, Garrett Shinn (4) and Skyler Cardenas.

WP: Gallt.

LP: Carney.

SV: Choate.

2B: A - Burkheimer. S - Nick Gudin 2.

Van Meter 21, Ames 3 (6)

VM 510 01(14) - 21 18 0

A 010 200 - 3 7 3

VM: Jack Pettit, Cody Coffman (5) and Bryce Cole.

A: Ben Amador, Eliot Jurgensen (3), Nathan Withers (6), Peter Asjes (6), Caleb Grawe (6), Clayton Elbert (6) and Burkheimer.

WP: Pettit.

LP: Amador.

2B: VM - Pettit, Anthony Pothoff.

3B: VM - Coffman.