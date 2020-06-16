Burlington High School roared into the new softball season with a 16-1, 8-0 doubleheder sweep of Keokuk at Keokuk Monday night.

The first game lasted just four innings. The Grayhounds’ Lydia Allen-Barnes led the way with a 4-for-4 outing with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Adessa Brandenburg aided her own cause with two doubles and two RBIs. Brandenburg struck out eight Chiefs. Paige Yaeger went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

In the second game, Bryanna Mehaffy was 5-for-5 with an RBI for Burlington. Brandenburg and Carley McGinity both had three hits with a double. McGinity drove in two runs. Yeager had two singles and Morgan Schroeder doubled. Kayla Norton picked up the win, striking out five.

FORT MADISON 2-7, MOUNT PLEASANT 5-3: Eighth-grader Lexi Whaley went 4-for-4 with a home run in the nightcap to lead Fort Madison High School to a split of a softball doubleheader at Mount Pleasant Monday night.

In the first game, Mount Pleasant’s Sydni Coleman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and she was the winning pitcher. Emily Steffensmeier paced Fort Madison with two hits in four trips.

In the nightcap, Fort Madison’s Maycee Featheringill went 2-for-4 and Katelyn Dennis was the winning pitcher. Whaley had two RBIs. Samantha Broeker led Mount Pleasant with a double and two singles in three at bats.

NO. 2 L-M 1, W-MU 0: Second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine opened the season with a scare at Winfield.

In the fourth inning, Kylee Sanders led off with a single, stole second and third, then scored the only run of the game on eighth-grader Morgan Stecher’s single.

Meanwhile, L-M’s Hailey Sanders fired a one-hit shutout for the win. She struck out 10 and walked none in seven innings. Winfield-Mount Union’s Carlee Sloan broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fourth inning.

Madi Anderson suffered the loss. She gave up four hits and three walks while striking out nine Falcons in seven innings.

WAPELLO 4, MEDIAPOLIS 0: The Arrows blanked Mediapolis in a SEI Superconference North Division game at Wapello.

Aliyah Lolling was the winning pitcher and Serah Shafer tripled for Wapello. Jenna Hartman led Mediapolis with a double. Hallie Mohr was the losing pitcher.

CENTRAL LEE 7, DANVILLE 1: The Bears took the early lead but Central Lee rallied to victory in a South Division game at Donnellson.

Daly Brisby, Meghan Hopp and H Arrowood had two hits each for Central Lee. Sophie Turner was the winning pitcher. Danville’s Morgan Waste led all hitters with three singles in three trips. Ava Smith pitched the loss. Carlea Beckman’s RBI-single in the first inning gave the Bears the lead.

LONE TREE 5, COLUMBUS 1: Lone Tree limited the Wildcats to three hits and two walks in a North Division game.

Columbus’s Jobie Lekwa drew a walk, stole second and scored on Michelle Diaz’s single for the Wildcats’ run. Emma Milder pitched three innings, giving up two hits and a walk. Lone Tree’s Arlie Lorack homered.